Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 2,664 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

