Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 3,320 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

