Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 41,567 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,567 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.