Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $292,000 Position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 9.52% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KMED opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

