Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

