Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

FURY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

