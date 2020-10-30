FY2020 Earnings Estimate for 2U, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2U in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.38). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 2U’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 72.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 128,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in 2U by 41.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,665,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.