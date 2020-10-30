FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

EQB opened at C$83.78 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$121.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$40,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,716.90. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$202,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,989. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,518 shares of company stock worth $1,006,488.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

