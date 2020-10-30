FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $20.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.22 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of LH stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $212.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.