FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Issued By Barrington Research

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for PRGX Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PRGX opened at $5.74 on Friday. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PRGX Global by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

