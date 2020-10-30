FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $888,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

