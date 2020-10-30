FY2020 Earnings Estimate for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3,370.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 515,862 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 146.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 835,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 496,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.