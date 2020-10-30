FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

GBCI stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

