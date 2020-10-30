FY2020 Earnings Forecast for John Bean Technologies Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBT. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

JBT stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

