FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.73 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

