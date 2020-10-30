FY2020 Earnings Forecast for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Issued By Northcoast Research

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NCR stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NCR by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

