FY2020 Earnings Forecast for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issued By DA Davidson

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,822.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 1,174,000 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,163,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 930,496 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

