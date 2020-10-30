FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

NYSE:PB opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,077,000 after acquiring an additional 421,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.