FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By G.Research

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.