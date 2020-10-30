FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

SEE stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $3,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 566,461 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.