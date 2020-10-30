FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

SHOO stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

