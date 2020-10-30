FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Issued By William Blair

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Systemax in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Systemax alerts:

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%.

SYX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SYX stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.