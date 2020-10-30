FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,651,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

