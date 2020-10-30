FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.00). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

RARE opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after buying an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

