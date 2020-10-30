FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Veeco Instruments Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

VECO stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $646.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

