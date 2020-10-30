FY2020 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) Boosted by Raymond James

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.81 million and a P/E ratio of 36.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$11.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.62.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

