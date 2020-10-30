FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

