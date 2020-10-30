FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Raised by Boenning Scattergood

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AUB stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,805.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,654.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $914,820 over the last 90 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.