FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

