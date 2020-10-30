FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report released on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Carter’s stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 346,336 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 199,642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162,240 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

