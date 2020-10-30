FY2020 EPS Estimates for Daimler AG Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Daimler in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Daimler alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of -185.11 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.