FY2020 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

