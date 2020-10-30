FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Hawaiian in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,242,000 after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,351.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 82,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 935,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 467.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 618,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 105,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

