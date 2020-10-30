FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.