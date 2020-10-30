FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hasbro by 46.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.