FY2020 EPS Estimates for IMI PLC/S Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI PLC/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

IMI PLC/S stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. IMI PLC/S has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41.

About IMI PLC/S

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.