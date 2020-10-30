FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Increased by DA Davidson

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE:KAI opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth $201,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

