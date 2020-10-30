FY2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Increased by William Blair

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $20.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.15 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $212.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $39,482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

