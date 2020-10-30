FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Oilwell Varco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NYSE NOV opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,584 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $6,396,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 676,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,734,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 662,410 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

