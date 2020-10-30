FY2020 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Boosted by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $22.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.42 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.65.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $436.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.36 and its 200 day moving average is $433.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,610 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 74,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

