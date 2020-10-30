FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.