FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered by Analyst

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REI. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.54 on Friday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2,174.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 451,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.