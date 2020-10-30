FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

