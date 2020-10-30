FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Increased by Analyst

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $24.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.57. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2021 earnings at $25.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $692.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $693.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.87.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,861 shares of company stock worth $48,967,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

