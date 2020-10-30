FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RARE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of RARE opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the period.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,058. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.