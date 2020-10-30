FY2020 EPS Estimates for uniQure Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.65). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QURE. Raymond James began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of QURE opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in uniQure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in uniQure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

