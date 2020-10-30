FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%.

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 86.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 159,374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.