FY2020 EPS Estimates for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reduced by DA Davidson

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.