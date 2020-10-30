FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$159.63 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.04. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.53.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

