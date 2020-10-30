FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$114.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.